SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lowered by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

