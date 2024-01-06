SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.64. 2,497,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

