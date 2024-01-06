SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
MDYV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 168,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,253. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.