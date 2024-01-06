SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Cut by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MDYV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. 168,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,253. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.