SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $76.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.