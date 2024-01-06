SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

