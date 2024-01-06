SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 131,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. 358,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,772. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

