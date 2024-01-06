SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Position Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,237 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $40.45.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.