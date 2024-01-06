Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 7.2%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.73 and last traded at $63.29. Approximately 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.44) to £111 ($141.35) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
