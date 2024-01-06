Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 44,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sprout Social Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
