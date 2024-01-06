Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

