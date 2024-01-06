Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,300 shares of company stock worth $3,434,861. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.