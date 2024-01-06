STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 156,734 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $190,156.89.

On Thursday, November 30th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 96,984 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $3,088,940.40.

On Monday, November 13th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 507 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $16,751.28.

On Friday, November 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 34,320 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 139,409 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $4,699,477.39.

On Monday, November 6th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 164,607 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,622,975.12.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 144,027 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,726.33.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.84. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

