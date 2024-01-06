Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock Price Down 1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Star Equity Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

