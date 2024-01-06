Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

