Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

