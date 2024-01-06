Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research downgraded Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Startek alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Startek

Startek Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Startek

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Startek by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.