Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 356 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.86. 2,149,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

