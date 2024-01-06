Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $656,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $3,105,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ESGV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 166,992 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

