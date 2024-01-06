Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 4,893 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned about 1.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,024,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,090 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,983 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.