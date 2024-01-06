Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 579 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

PM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,523. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

