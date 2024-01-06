Stephens Consulting LLC Buys New Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 1,406,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,483. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

