Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.37. 3,549,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,243. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

