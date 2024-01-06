Stephens Consulting LLC Has $24.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.