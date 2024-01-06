Stephens Consulting LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $847.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

