Stephens Consulting LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

