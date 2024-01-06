Stephens Consulting LLC Has $590,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.39. 1,961,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

