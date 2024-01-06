Stephens Consulting LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 0.22% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,895,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 186,308 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 925,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.64. 281,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,234. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

