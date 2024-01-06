Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9,803.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

