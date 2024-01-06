Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,126,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 342,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 6,087,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

