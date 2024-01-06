Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 198 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.65. 984,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

