Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,815. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

