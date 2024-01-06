Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $66.28. 350,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,824. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

