Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 290 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. 1,067,576 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

