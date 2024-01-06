Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 447 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

