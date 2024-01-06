Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,634,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,317. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

