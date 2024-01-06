Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 6th (ACRX, CLRO, CVU, EBIX, FLEX, FRBK, HRT, HSON, IPDN, JOB)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, January 6th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

