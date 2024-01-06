Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 6th (ACRX, CLRO, CVU, EBIX, FLEX, FRBK, HRT, HSON, IPDN, JOB)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, January 6th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

