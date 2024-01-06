StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,797 shares of company stock valued at $305,375. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

