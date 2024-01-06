StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.