StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

