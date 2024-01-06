StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

