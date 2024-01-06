StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

