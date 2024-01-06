StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.