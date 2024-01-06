StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.