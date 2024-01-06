StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

