StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
