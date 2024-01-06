StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,878.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

