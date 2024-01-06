StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

