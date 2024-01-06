StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.