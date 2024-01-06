StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

