StockNews.com Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $20,955,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after acquiring an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 179,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

