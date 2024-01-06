StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

