StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
