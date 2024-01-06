StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

