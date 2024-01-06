StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE RVP opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
