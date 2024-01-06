StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Citizens Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
