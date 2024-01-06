StockNews.com Upgrades Citizens (NYSE:CIA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Citizens Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

About Citizens

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 99,706 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.